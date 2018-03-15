The World Happiness Report, 2018 is out, and unfortunately, the ranking of Singapore has gone down to the 34th position. Last year, the ranking of this little Asian dot was 26, while in 2016, it was 22. According to the report, Finland is the happiest country in the world, while last year's winner Norway came in the second spot. Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland are the countries which decorate the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

The list was compiled by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network . While putting together the list, the UN considered six major factors which determine the well-being of people in a country; freedom, trust, income, life expectancy, generosity and social support.

Interestingly, Taiwan is the only Asian country placed above Singapore in the list. The country is placed in the 26th spot, while Malaysia fell slightly behind Singapore in the 35th position. Thailand is at the 46th spot, followed by the Philippines at 71st, Vietnam at 95th, Indonesia at 96th and Myanmar at 130th.

Emerging global power India is at the 133rd position, lagging behind a terror-ravaged Pakistan, and poor countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Among the SAARC nations, Pakistan is at the 75th spot, followed by China at 86th, Bhutan at 97, Bangladesh at 115 and Sri Lanka at 116. Experts believe that the growing corruption and communalism are two major factors which dissatisfy people in India.

"The top five countries all have almost equally high values for the six factors found to support happiness, and four of these countries -- Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and now Finland -- have been in first place in the six World Happiness Report rankings since the first report. In a division with such excellent teams, changes in the top spot are to be expected," said John Helliwell, the report co-editor, and a professor at the University of British Columbia.

Even though the per-capita income of US Nationals have risen in the past years, the happiness index has not increased much, and the country is currently ranked 18.

Experts believe that the lower confidence in public institutions and an increase in perception of corruption prevalent in government and business are the two key factors behind the lag of the US in the ranking. Britain is placed in the 19th spot followed by the United Arab Emirates.

