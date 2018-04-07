A dolphin was injured on Saturday after it became entangled in an angler's fishing line, while wandering to Bedok Jetty in Singapore.

Daniel Sim, a witness told Channel NewsAsia that he saw a crowd of people gathered at the end of the jetty when he was jogging at about 7.40 am. When he went closer to have a look, he saw a dolphin struggling in the water.

Channel NewsAsia quoted the 38-year-old witness as saying that the dolphin was entangled in a fishing line and the angler was "reeling in" the mammal.

"Many people were asking him to cut the line but he continued," Sim told Channel NewsAsia. "I think everyone was surprised and concerned."

He added that the angler cut the line two minutes after the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) was called. However, even after that the dolphin, which was alone, swam away slowly. "I think it was exhausted," Sim said.

Several photos and videos that were circulated showed that it was bleeding at the tail.

"We were alerted to this case and responded but the dolphin was nowhere to be seen," Kalai Vanan, deputy chief executive officer of Acres told Channel NewsAsia.

"We are monitoring the situation for now and urge members of the public to call our hotline at 97837782 should you spot the dolphin," he added.