A dead body of a woman was found on Thursday evening, on July 19 at the car park of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio. Later, police found that the 56-year-old woman was stabbed.

The local police were alerted to the incident at around 7.43 pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also visited the murder location and after an analysis of the motionless body, the paramedics declared the woman dead.

The police detained a 66-year-old male suspect, who also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. Police later identified that he is the ex-husband of the deceased.

While some pictures were shared by the local residents on social media platform, one of the videos showed police officials as well as an ambulance at the crime scene. However, the police said that the victim, Low Hwee Geok, was the director of ITE's examinations division. The dead body was taken out of the school campus at around 12.40 am.

The institution later posted a statement on their Facebook page, where they addressed this murder news as a 'tragic' incident but they mentioned that since the investigation is going on, so they cannot comment on this issue.

The statement also added that it was a rare incident that took place at their premises and they assured all the parents, students and the public that the campus of ITE is safe for everyone.

A member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, Ang Wei Neng stated that it is sad that such criminal incident took place at the school premises. In addition, he said that he is hoping that now the management of ITE College Central will take actions to secure the compound with more security and will assure the parents, students and staff that they are safe.

The former husband of the deceased is now under police custody. If he found guilty of murdering the 56-year-old woman then he could face a death penalty.

However, Section 300 of the Singapore penal code includes some subdivisions of this law to simplify the cause punishment procedure. These are-

Section 300(C)

Subsection (c) will be explained before subsection (b). There are three parts to this subsection:

• Intention to cause the bodily injury;

• Such injury is sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death;

• The bodily injury caused the death.

Section 300(b)

There are three parts to this section

• The intention of causing bodily injury;

• The knowledge that such bodily injury is likely to cause the death of the victim;

• Victim dies as a result of that bodily injury.

Section 300(d)

There are four parts to this subsection:

• The knowledge that act the offender intends to commit is so imminently dangerous that;

• The act must in all probability cause death; or

• cause such a bodily injury as is likely to cause death;

• Without excuse for incurring such risk of causing death.

If a person found guilty under section 300(a), then he or she will be punished with the mandatory death penalty. Convicts under section 300(b), (c) and (d) will face a death penalty or life imprisonment, including canning if not punished with death.