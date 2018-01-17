A 19-year old food deliveryman on a faulty bike ran a red light and hit an elderly pedestrian last year, who died later of serious injuries.

Khairul Hairuman, 19, admitted on January 16 to causing the death of Tong Cheng Poh, 73, by doing a rash act around 5.15pm on April 13 last year, reported Asia One.

Hairuman told the court that he had called for assistance and helped carry the victim to the side of the road and waited for the ambulance, the report said.

Hairuman was riding a bicycle that had no brakes and was not designed for use on roads or in public places.

The incident took place in the evening when Hairuman was cycling along the two-lane Lorong Ah Soo road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road. He noticed that the traffic light was red.

Hairuman's view was blocked by a bus on the left lane of Lorong Ah Soo just before the pedestrian crossing, and traffic flow was heavy at the time, the report said quoting Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao as saying.

There were many cars on both lanes and an SBS Transit bus had stopped on the left. Hairuman decided to ride between the vehicles on both lanes, as per the report.

As he neared the signalised pedestrian crossing, he mistakenly thought that the traffic light had turned green in his favour, though his view was blocked by the bus on his left, according to the report.

Hairuman sped up to cycle across the pedestrian crossing, where Tong was walking very slowly and got hit by his bicycle. He died from a head injury the next day.

DPP Lee is asking for four months' jail to be imposed, the report said. The sentencing has been postponed to February 6.