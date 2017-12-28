A decomposed body of a 68-year-old man was found in his flat at Blk 621B Edgefield Walk on Thursday in Singapore. Reports said that the man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

The police said that they were informed about the body of the man, who is believed to be Chinese, at 9.28 am. The authorities entered the flat with the help of a locksmith and discovered the body.

Channel NewsAsia reported that a social worker in charge of the area had been unable to contact him for a while. When she visited his flat, she smelled an odour and informed others.

The man is believed to be living alone and his relatives have been notified about the incident.

The police said that the case has been classified as an unnatural death and the investigations are still going on.