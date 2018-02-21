A new case of possible cat abuse was reported on Wednesday at Yishun in Singapore. The incident was first alerted by the Yishun 326 Tabby cat Facebook page, which is run by a group of volunteers who rescue and treat community cats.

The group said that a dead cat was found at Block 147 Yishun. Several photos that were circulated on social media showed a cat lying near a wall and its legs were twisted out from underneath giving it an odd angle. Blood spots were also seen on the floor next to the cat and on a staircase that apparently lead down to the scene.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the cat was found near a staircase on the second floor of the block. The report added that specks of blood could also be spotted on the void deck.

The Cat Welfare Society said that a volunteer informed them of the possible cat abuse incident. Laura Ann Meranda, the Cat Welfare Society's executive director told Channel NewsAsia that the cat was found dead at a stairway early on Wednesday morning. "The body position of the cat and the injuries inflicted (lean) towards possible abuse," she told Channel NewsAsia.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is investigating the incident. "AVA has started their investigations and will be establishing if the dead cat is indeed a roaming pet cat," Meranda said. "We advise all cat owners to keep their pet cats strictly indoors as this is the only measure to prevent any potential abuse in stairways or in areas where there is not much human traffic."

Last month, a 57-year-old Singaporean in Malaysia was fined RM8,000 (S$2,700) in default of eight months' jail by Malaysian authorities for abusing a dog.