A video captured a verbal conversation, which turned into a heated argument between a cyclist and a car driver at the Anak Bukit Flyover in Bukit Timah on Sunday afternoon, June 17.

As reported by STOMP, an eyewitness told that he saw the incident at around 12 pm and recorded it via his mobile camera. In that footage, it was clear that the driver of the car was showing his anger to the cyclist, as the cycle allegedly came in front of the vehicle and because of that, the unnamed driver asked the cyclist that why did he block his way.

Within seconds, the argument turn towards a very heated moment, during which the driver shouted at the cyclist, he told him sarcastically "Your father's country ah? You pay road tax ah?" In reply to the driver the cyclist uttered, "F**k you."

Such incidents are quite usual in almost every country. People hardly pay attention to these brawls but if such heated arguments turn into a physical fight or huge brawl, then police could arrest those offenders under section 147 of the Penal Code. The convicts of such cases can also face a mandatory imprisonment sentence of up to 7 years depending on the seriousness of the offence, including caning.