A 56-year-old Singapore cyclist, who was missing since Sunday, May 6, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased disappeared while taking part in a cycling event, which took place in the Malaysian state, Perak's city Ipoh.

Reports stated that a search party was deployed to find the missing cyclist, Abdul Samat Ismail on Sunday. But, his cyclist friend, who also took part in the search operation found the dead body of Abdul at around 1.50 pm in a drain along with his bicycle.

Perak Police Chief Ahmad Tarmizi Shaari said that the location from where the body was found, is nearby from the finish line of the event, Perak Century Ride 2018, where he was participating.

He also added that as per the initial investigation, the Singapore cyclist must have gone to urinate before he had fallen inside the drain. He also said that the further investigation is still going on and officers will take the body of Abdul to the Batu Gajah Hospital for an autopsy.

The organizing committee of the Perak Century Ride 2018 posted on its Facebook page that the father of one girl, Abdul was missing since Sunday. He was last seen at water station 4 at around 1.45 pm, 24 km before the finish line.

The daughter of the deceased, Nurul Nadiah said on Tuesday that her father left on Saturday to participate in the cycling event. She said that on the same day Abdul had sent her few photos of the race participants.

Nurul, 29, also added that her father had complained about leg cramps during the cycling race and at the last water checkpoint the late cyclist told his friend to carry on. As per Abdul's daughter, it was the last time when both the friends saw each other.

Just two days ago on Monday, May 7, the missing commercial diver's body was discovered in the sea off Sentosa. Jake Seet Choon Heng, 33, had gone missing since Saturday, May 5 near island resort of country's southern coast, Sentosa.

As Abdul and Jake both have died because of some unnatural reasons, the police investigation is ongoing to unveil the truth.