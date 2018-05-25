A car collided with a cyclist in Toa Payoh Lorong 6 when the driver of the vehicle was waiting to change the signal into a green. A Video captured the cyclist, who was crossing the road when the signal was not in his favour and crashed into the car, which was moving forward.

Stomp stated that this accident took place near Kim Keat Palm Food Centre on Thursday, May 24 at around 7.47 am.

As per the video, the black car which was waiting for the green traffic signal started to move ahead when it became the favourite of the motorists. In the video, it was clear that the cyclist made his move to cross the road when the signal was red for him and hit the car on the right. Even though no serious injuries or damages were reported, due to the impact the cyclist flung over the car.

The cyclist in yellow shirt stood up soon after the collision but his shoulder was hurt, as he was clutching it due to pain.

To prevent such accidents, Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on May 1 that, stiff fines and jail terms will be imposed on two-wheel riders who violate rules and speed limits set out in the Active Mobility Act. The new regulations cover the use of bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads.

As per the new rules if a person found guilty of any offences, which comes under the new law then he may face a fine up to $1,000 or a jail term of up to three months, or both for the first time offenders. Repeat offenders may have their fine and jail term doubled under the new regulation, with their speeds limited at 25kmh. The fine for violation of the rules is up to $5,000 and 3 months jail term, or both. It also added that in terms of hit-and-run accidents, the new regulation imposes a maximum fine of $3,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both.