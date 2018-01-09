A man has been jailed for one month in Singapore after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct. The 28-year-old legal executive placed his mobile phone under the skirt of a woman in an MRT train and recorded a video on May 25, 2017.

The accused, identified as Chester Lee Tian Mun, took a similar kind of video earlier while travelling in an SBS Transit bus. This incident was considered during his sentencing.

In the hearing, it was revealed that the accused boarded a bus heading towards Tiong Bahru MRT station and there he saw his victim and found her attractive. He then moved closer and recorded an upskirt video of her.

Similarly, during the recent incident, Lee took an upskirt video of a woman in the MRT train.

Even though the train became relatively less crowded after Outram Park MRT station, Lee continued to stand close to the woman and record video by placing his plastic bag under her skirt.

Luckily, a 21-year-old student caught Lee red handed but was not sure about his motives. However, after he continued his lecherous act, the student became sure of what he was doing and confronted him when he got off at Raffles Place MRT. Police were informed immediately.

Though Lee tried to delete the videos, the student acted quickly and snatched the phone away before handing it to the investigating officers.

Lee's lawyer said in mitigation that his client holds a degree in business and a diploma in law. He is also sustaining his mother and elder sister financially, according to The New Paper.

MRT stations are gradually becoming a hub of eve teasers and perverts and the increasing number of incidents testify it. Recently, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Joo Koon MRT station. According to police, the victim said that she was molested while walking down the staircase at the station. The authorities identified the suspect with the help of the CCTV footage and ground enquiries.

Not only in stations and other crowded places, women are also unsafe in their workplaces and homes. A 36-year-old Philippine national has been given eight weeks imprisonment for forcibly kissing his colleague when she went to the storeroom to clock her time-sheet.