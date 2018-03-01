A 48-year-old construction worker died after falling from a raised platform in a tunnel at a construction site on Thursday morning in Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the accident took place at around 3.35 am and Channel NewsAsia reported that the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at 4.30 am. LTA added that a "safety timeout" has been imposed to review work processes.

According to LTA, the worker was employed to dismantle components of tunnel boring machines, following the completion of tunnelling works. It added that the deceased worker fell from a raised working platform in the tunnel that connects to Lentor MRT station and was unconscious after the fall.

LTA told Channel NewsAsia that it is "deeply saddened" by the incident. The authority is working closely with the contractor to assist the worker's family.

Singapore police said they were informed about a case of unnatural death at a construction site near Block 642 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at around 4.04am. However, they added that the investigations are still going on.

In 2013, China Railway No 5 Engineering Group (Singapore Branch) was awarded the contract for the design and construction of Lentor station and its associated tunnels. The station will be part of the new Thomson-East Coast Line.