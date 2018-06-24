Singapore again witnessed a disturbing incident on Saturday afternoon, June 23, after the body of a commercial diver, 27, was found while he was performing his job in the waters off Pulau Sebarok, which is an oil storage and refuelling port, located in the southern section of the island.

The deceased, Muhammad Firdaus Jasni was believed to have been working with almost seven divers to cut through sheet piles, which are usually used underwater to provide earth retention and excavation support by using the torch and those can be made of made of steel, timber or reinforced concrete.

The police said that they came to know about the incident after receiving a call at around 5.13 pm. When they found the unconscious body of Firdaus, the officers took him to the National University Hospital, located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road but he died on the hospital bed due to the serious injuries.

He was performing his job along with another diver by installing brackets onto a concrete pile, when he was struck by a fallen structure, said country's Ministry of Manpower (MOM). Later, a crane was used to rescue the body of the diver and to move the structure.

As reported, an unnamed commercial diver said Firdaus saw that one of the sheet piles was falling that pushed his fellow diver away and then he was crushed by the beam. MOM mentioned that he was working on a project of Vopak Terminals Singapore. The HSL Constructor is the occupier of the project.

Since the death of Firdaus was unnatural, MOM stopped all works at the site, as the police is investigating the death case.

Reports also stated that Firdaus started to work for the underwater diving contractor since early this year. On Sunday, his friends and fellow divers paid tribute to him on Facebook.

Earlier, a 33-year-old diver Jake Seet Choon Heng, who had almost 10-years of experience in commercial diving, went missing near island resort of country's southern coast on May 5 and two days later on May 7, his floating dead body was found in the sea of Sentosa.