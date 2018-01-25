Ride hailing firm ComfortDelGro has started a petrol station business to serve its growing fleet of hybrid taxis, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

The petrol pumps at ComfortDelGro's Sin Ming Drive premises have been operating for close to a year, while another in Bukit Batok started up towards the end of last year, the report said.

Thw company is set to open petrol pumps at two other company-owned locations later this year.

ComfortDelGro, as well as other taxi operators, has been selling diesel at discounted rates to its cabbies since the 1990s but the company is the first to enter petrol retail, as per the report.

The company will cater to a bigger fleet of cars once its alliance with Uber is approved.

ComfortDelGro announced a S$642 million tie-up with Uber to expand its mobility services and beat competition from private-hire car operators.

The Competition Commission of Singapore is reviewing the proposed collaboration between ComfortDelGro and Uber Technologies to see if the merger would result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore.

Shares in ComfortDelGro were down 1 percent at S$2.10 on the Singapore Exchange.