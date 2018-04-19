An e-scooter rider became the latest victim of a road accident after his vehicle collided with a car near Kembangan MRT station on Tuesday, April 17.

Reports said that the accident happened when the e-scooter rider was crossing the road and a car suddenly hit the vehicle injuring the 26-year-old man. Local police were alerted at around 1 pm about the incident that took place at Sims Avenue East, in the direction of New Upper Changi Road.

A Facebook page called Singapore roads accident.com shared the pictures of the accident. The images showed the black Lexus with a registration number plate which is SLW9046X. It also captured a plastic bag of items next to the car. It is clear that the accident caused the crack in the windscreen of the vehicle. The image showed a police officer enquiring passers-by at the accident location.

The officials said that they found the e-scooter rider conscious and immediately took him to Changi General Hospital, which is located at 2 Simei Street 3 and almost 13 minutes away from Sims Avenue East. Even though there are no life-threatening injuries, the victim suffered cuts on his head, said the police, adding that they are continuing their investigation.

On the same day, another accident took place at Block 538, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, where an e-scooter driver knocked a woman down and did not appear to provide assistance after the crash. The daughter of the 65-year-old lady used Facebook as a platform to trace the accused. On Tuesday afternoon when the victim was on her way to pick up her granddaughter from the child care centre, the e-scooter rider allegedly hit the woman.

Even on Monday, April 16, an 86-year-old e-scooter driver was taken to hospital after he met with an accident that involved a bus at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 21. The elderly scooter rider had multiple injuries. Later the SBS Transit's senior vice-president for corporate communications Tammy Tan apologised officially for the incident.

Under Singapore Penal Code 336, whoever is found guilty of rash or negligent driving as to cause danger to human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with:

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend up to $2,500, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 months, or with fine which may extend up to $1,500, or with both.

Penal code 337 states that Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished,

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend up to $5,000, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend up to $2,500, or both.

Under Section 338 Penal Code, whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished,

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 4 years, or with fine which may extend up to $10,000, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 2 years, or with fine which may extend to $5,000, or with both.