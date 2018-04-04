A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Yishun on Wednesday and the rescue team found a woman caught in the smoke and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officials said that they were alerted to the incident at around 5.35 on Wednesday morning, reached the spot soon and successfully extinguished the fire using water jets.

The officials said a 50-year-old woman, who inhaled the smoke, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which is located at 90 Yishun Central and about 3 minutes away from the coffee shop. The woman was inside a flat which is just above the shop.

Officials are investigating the reason behind the sudden fire accident.

Recently a fire accident took place at Block 514A, Bishan Street 13, in a coffee shop that left two men injured. In January, a well-known local restaurant Ban Heng on Boon Keng road caught fire. An alert SCDF has swung into action and controlled the blaze soon with a jet shower.

Later a video of the incident was posted on social media showed that the exhaust duct at Block 22 was releasing fire with black smoke. Using their specially-designed vehicle Red Rhino, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire faster than the traditional fire engine.

Apart from these restaurants, two major fire accident occurred in Singapore industrial areas. The first incident happened at a multi-material recycling and waste management company in Kranji, and the second fire incident took place at Pulau Busing that involved an oil storage tank.