A 61-year-old woman saw a cockroach crawling inside her car while driving, after which she panicked and crashed her red Mazda into one end of an overbridge in Jurong East Central of Singapore.

The bizarre incident happened on Friday, January 26 and soon the photos of the accident went viral on Facebook. In the images, it showed that the car was mounted on the pavement and the front bumper of the car was heavily damaged as the woman hit the railings of the bridge's staircase.

When the local police received the news they took immediate action and went to Jurong East Central, towards Science Centre Road at around 7:30 am.

According to the reports, the driver was traveling alone on the road when suddenly upon seeing the insect inside her vehicle she lost control and hit the overbridge. The woman with minor injuries was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police informed her son, who reached the accident spot. However, the investigation is going on and further reports are yet to come.

Otherwise, the overall road safety situation in Singapore improved in the first half of 2017, according to a report. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6% to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1% to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3% to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report.