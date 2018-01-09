Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday that it has seized about 1.9 kg of cannabis and 1.1 kg of heroin in its first major operation of 2018. The agency said in a press release that the estimated worth of the sizeable amount of drugs seized is more than S$142,000.

On early Monday morning, CNB officers spotted a 34-year-old Malaysian suspect near Evans Road in Bukit Timah. Shortly after, two suspected local drug traffickers, including a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, arrived in a van. CNB said that all the three suspects were seen walking into a residential estate, after which the Malaysian man left on a motorcycle.

The officers moved in and arrested the two Singaporeans near Evans Road. When they raided the woman's locker at her workplace at Evans Road, they found about 1,933g of cannabis, 665g of heroin and 40g of Ice or methamphetamine.

CNB said that about 26 g of cannabis was also seized from the van driven by the 46-year-old man. The authorities suspect him of procuring it from a Malaysia-based drugs syndicate.

The Malaysian was arrested by the officers in Woodlands Avenue 3, and cash totalling $4,500 was recovered from him.

According to CNB, a follow-up investigation led to the arrest of two more Singaporean men aged 56 and 62 at a unit along Jalan Bahagia. The officers have seized 461g of heroin from the unit, as well as S$16,400 in cash from the suspects.

CNB said that all the suspects are still being investigated. The agency said that under the Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty for those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis. 1,000g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 143 drug abusers for a week.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) trafficked exceeds 15g. Authorities say that 15g of diamorphine is equivalent to 1,250 straws, which is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.

Sng Chern Hong, CNB's director of communications said Singapore "has strict laws for drug trafficking and CNB conducts rigorous enforcement to deter and interdict the flow of drugs into Singapore".

"Drug syndicates - both local and overseas - continue to take their chances to smuggle and distribute drugs to the local market, and reap profits out of the misery of people trapped in the vicious cycle of drug abuse," he added. "That is why we must continue to uphold our tough laws and persevere with our vigorous enforcement efforts to ensure that illicit drugs do not flood our market and that our drug situation remains under control."