Officers of Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized 8.8kg of heroin on January 26, Friday and arrested three suspects. According to reports, in the past three years, this happens to be the biggest single heroin haul.

Those alleged drug traffickers were arrested with heroin and other drugs worth more than $666,000.

The authority spotted two suspects, a 32-year-old Singaporean man, and a 35-year-old Malaysian man while entering a toilet at HarbourFront Tower 2.

After coming out of the toilet the Singapore national was seen returning to his car, whereas, the Malaysian man stayed at the HarbourFront Tower2. One CNB team tracked the car and the other team arrested the Malaysian national who was carrying 6.6kg of heroin on his motorcycle.

While the other CNB officers were following the car, they saw that another 39-year-old Singaporean man entered the car. Later they stopped the vehicle and arrested them. CNB officers searched the car and recovered 2.2kg of heroin, 460g of Ice and 70 Erimin-5 tablets, including a digital weighing scale and some empty plastic packets.

CNB said that they are investigating the drug activities in the country.