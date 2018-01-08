Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested two suspected Singaporean drug offenders and seized a total of about 2.6 kg of synthetic cannabis in an operation at Yishun on Saturday. The raid was supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

CNB said that officers were deployed in the vicinity of Yishun Industrial Street 1 to observe both the suspected drug offenders. The two suspects, aged 40 and 45 years, were spotted entering a unit in the industrial building separately.

ALSO READ: Singapore: Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Joo Koon MRT station

The authorities followed the two suspects and arrested them from the unit. However, the officers quickly exited the unit along with the suspects as they noticed the presence of a pungent smell within the unit.

A team of SCDF's HazMat (Hazardous Materials) specialists was sent to investigate the pungent smell. The team used handheld detectors and ascertained that the air within the room was hazardous. Later, the authorities carried out controlled ventilation of the unit.

During the search, CNB and HSA officers recovered a total of about 2.6 kg of synthetic cannabis and 500g of unknown powdery substance from the unit.

According to CNB, the two suspects are being investigated for unauthorised manufacture of controlled drugs. If convicted of unauthorised manufacturing of a Class A controlled drug, the two face a minimum of 10 years' imprisonment and 5 strokes of the cane.