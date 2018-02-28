Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has announced on Wednesday that one of their officers has rescued a one-year-old infant during a drug bust and arrested five Singaporeans.

A 33-year-old woman, who was responsible for taking care of that child was arrested at Kinta Road in Serangoon on Monday, Feb 26. When police took her under their custody, they found 195g of heroin and 27g of Ice inside her bag.

During the investigation, CNB officers went through her mobile messages and suspected that the woman could have a child, as her chats indicated towards a baby.

The woman first denied to know any toddler but later she admitted that she was assigned to take care of a baby and then CNB thought that the child was must be with two more drug suspects.

CNB and Singapore local police then launched a separate operation to locate the toddler, including those two suspects.

However, the boy was found with a 51-year-old man, who was considered as an alleged suspect in this drug trafficking case. The authority has rescued them from a hotel room in Joo Chiat. After arresting the man the toddler was sent to the Child Protective Service.

According to reports, as of now, police arrested another three suspects, a 34-year-old man and two women aged between 38 and 41. Police and CNB both are still looking for the mother of that baby, who is believed to be one of the drug smugglers.

Director of CNB's communications division, Sng Chern Hong said that this case clearly highlights the adverse consequences of drugs.

He also mentioned that the toddler was abandoned by his biological mother and left with the caregiver, who has accused of the drug trafficking.

Hong said that the officers were fortunate to locate the baby and prevented further harm from being caused to him.

However, the further investigation is still under process.

According to Misuse of Drugs Act, if a person found guilty for importing, exporting or found in possession of more than legally measured quantities of drugs, has to face the death sentence as it is considered as the Capital Punishment in Singapore.