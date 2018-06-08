Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday that they have arrested 91 suspected drug offenders after a five-day long island-wide operation.

The operation started from June 2 to June 7 and covered areas such as Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Marsiling, Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Teck Whye. During the operation the officers seized of about 48g of 'Ice', 12g of heroin, 32g of cannabis, 23 'Ecstasy' tablets, 1g of ketamine, 1g of cocaine, 55 Erimin-5 tablets and three LSD stamps.

CNB officers raided a drug den, located at the vicinity of Chin Swee Road on June 5. They arrested two Singaporeans, a 29-year-old female and a 34-year-old male from the location. They also nabbed four Singaporean and Malaysian suspected drug abusers. Two male and one female, aged between 22 and 31, were identified as Singapore nationals, another Malaysian man, aged 28, was also among those four suspects, who were taken into custody by the officers from the unit.

CNB found a total of about 26g of 'Ice', a digital weighing scale and some improvised drug-smoking apparatus within the unit.

The news release also stated that the during the raid CNB officers found a four-year-old girl child along with her mother 22-year-old female suspected abuser, who was among the six arrested. CNB said that sachets of Ice left within the reach of that child.

In addition, the CNB stated that the rescued child was given to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Services, to ensure that she received proper care under an immediate family member.

However, the investigation of this case and on the suspects are going on.

However, Overview of Singapore's Drug Situation in 2017, a report published by the CNB showed a high 40% of the drug abusers were arrested in 2017 and those arrested drug offenders were new abusers. In the same report, CNB stated that they saw that a significant portion of these arrested new abusers was mostly aged below 30.