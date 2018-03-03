A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer was injured in a "violent struggle" with drug offenders during a four-day islandwide drug crackdown between Feb 26 and Friday in Singapore. The authorities said in a press release that a total of 93 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the operation, supported by the Singapore Police Force.

The islandwide drug crackdown was conducted in areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Joo Chiat, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

On Friday, CNB said that the officer sustained facial injuries while arresting a 59-year-old Singaporean man, a suspected drug trafficker, at the latter's home at Wellington Circle on Wednesday.

CNB added that a 58-year-old man and 46-year-old Singaporean woman, who were both suspected drug abusers, were also arrested at the unit. The media release also stated that a total of about 11g of Ice (methamphetamine), 51g of heroin, four pieces of buprenorphine, a glass pipe and S$6,573 in cash were recovered in the residence.

According to CNB, 17 out of those 93 were were suspected drug traffickers.

The authorities said that they have seized about 96g of Ice, 914g of heroin, 202g of cannabis, 20 Ecstasy tablets, 2g of ketamine, 118 Yaba (methamphetamine) tablets and two bottles of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid during the operation. CNB said the estimated worth of the seized drugs is more than S$82,000.

The investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are still going on.

Last month, CNB seized drugs worth S$74,000 from a vehicle parked at a petrol station in Pasir Ris Drive. According to police officials, a total of 427 grams of diamorphine (Heroine), 409 grams of methamphetamine (Ice), 101 ecstasy tablets, and 22 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the vehicle during the operation.