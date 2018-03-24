Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has launched an 11-day operation in which 122 drug offenders have been nabbed besides a suspected "Ice" trafficker. Singapore Police Force also supported in the operation.

The "ice" trafficker was a 37-year-old Singapore resident, who was arrested from the Henderson Crescent area on March 12, along with a 52-year-old Singapore-based drug offender.

CNB officers found about 84 grams of "Ice" or methamphetamine, including cash of nearly S$3,220. During the operation, they also seized a wide range of unidentified liquid substance, which is suspected to be a drug. The officers recovered these substances from glass bottles of various size and shapes.

CNB found a mixture of drug paraphernalia, drug-smoking equipment, digital weighing scales and a heat sealer. The officials recovered a total of about 18 grams of "ice", 47 grams of heroin, 242 grams of cannabis, 1 gram of ketamine, 296 "Ecstasy" tablets, 243 "Yaba" tablets 183 Erimin-5 tablets during the operation.

The officers have been undertaking several search missions for over a decade and so far covered areas including Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Geylang, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Toa Payoh. Further investigation related to drug activities and the arrested suspects is an on-going process, said the enforcement authorities.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, the convicted person could face a long term of imprisonment, caning, and even capital punishment.

A few days ago in March, the officers from the CNB conducted two separate operations and arrested seven suspects for drug offences and seized drugs worth more than S$155,000.

A 50-year-old man was arrested by CNB from his third-storey flat at Block 114, Ho Ching Road for his alleged involvement in drug-related offences.