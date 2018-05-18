Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 138 suspected drug offenders, including an alleged Singaporean drug trafficker after conducting an island-wide anti-drug operation, which took place from May 7 to the May 18.

In a news release CNB stated that during the operation apart from the arrests, they also seized about 1,207 g of cannabis, 267 g of heroin, 36 Yaba tablets, 190 g of Ice, 115 g of synthetic cannabis, 3 g of ketamine, 350 Erimin-5 tablets, 227 Ecstasy tablets and four bottles of liquid, which they suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

Singapore Police Force has supported CNB to run the 11-day islandwide operation, which covered the areas such as Bukit Batok, Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Jurong, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Serangoon, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB arrested a 24-year-old suspected multidrug trafficker from his home at Yishun Avenue 6. When officers nabbed the accused they found 1,045 g of cannabis, 32 g of heroin, 350 Erimin-5 tablets, 57 g of Ice or methamphetamine and 92 Ecstasy tablets. CNB said the seized drug was estimated to be worth more than S$20,000. Investigation officers also found two digital weighing scales and numerous empty plastic packets from the suspect's house.

CNB also stated that the amount of cannabis, which officers found from the Yishun house, will be enough to feed the addiction the addiction of about 149 abusers for a week.

CNB had launched a similar 11-day long operation in April and nabbed 180 suspected drug offenders from the areas such as Woodlands, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay, Geylang, Jurong, Clementi, Seletar and Tampines. During the operation, officers discovered around 457g of heroin and other drugs.

Singapore has strict laws for the drug offenders under Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA). Usually, a drug offender is liable of 5 to 30 years of imprisonment, including 5 to 15 strokes of cane depending on the seriousness of the offence.