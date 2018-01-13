Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested 93 suspected drug offenders in a four-day islandwide operation that ended on Friday. The authorities have also seized about 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis during the operation.

The operation, which was supported by the police, was conducted in areas including Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.

CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking. On Tuesday, he was arrested in his residence and the authorities have recovered around 20g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

According to CNB, the investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are still going on.

If convicted of trafficking more than 250g of Ice, the person will face the death penalty. Authorities say that 250g of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week.