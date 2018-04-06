The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday that a total of 91 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a seven-day islandwide operation carried out from Mar 30 to Apr 6. CNB also seized 434g of cannabis, 335g of heroin, 54g of Ice, 114 Ecstasy tablets, 64 Erimin-5 tablets, two pieces of LSD and a Yaba tablet.

The authorities said in a press release that the operation, which was supported by the Singapore police, was conducted in areas such as Bedok, Bukit Batok, Chai Chee, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Redhill and Tampines.

According to CNB, the arrested suspects include two Singaporean traffickers, including a man and a woman aged in their twenties. They were arrested near the Downtown East entertainment hub in Pasir Ris on Monday evening.

The authorities recovered six ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets from the woman while 97 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the man.

Later, the officers also conducted a raid at the woman's rented apartment in Outram and recovered more drugs, including 315g of cannabis, 5g of Ice, 11 Ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets.

CNB said that the investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are still going on.