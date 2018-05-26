Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an operation and arrested four suspected drug offender on, Wednesday, May 23. During the investigation, the officers also found a large assortment of drugs estimated to be worth more than S$28,000.

In a news release, CNB stated that the officers arrested a 36-year-old female suspect from Jurong Gateway Road on late Wednesday afternoon. When the investigating officers searched a vehicle they also recovered about 935 g of cannabis, 8 g of ketamine, 118 g of 'Ice', 1000 Erimin-5 tablets and 125 'Ecstasy' tablets.

CNB also said that a 30-year-old Malaysian male was arrested by another group of officers at his workplace, as he was seen with the 36-year-old female alleged drug offender. During the search the officers also found cash amounting to S$2,150 from the male suspect.

A 35-year-old Singaporean female was taken into custody. She was found from a unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1 and officers recovered a small amount of cannabis and some cannabis seeds. In addition, they said that the woman was the "suspected intended recipient of some of the drugs recovered from the 36-year-old female arrested earlier."

Later, CNB also arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean male suspect from the house of the 36-year-old female in the vicinity of Chai Chee Avenue. They also recovered a small amount of 'Ice' from the same unit.

As per the Misuse of Drugs Act, any person who is proved to have had in his possession more than,

(a) 100 grammes of opium;

(b) 3 grammes of morphine;

(c) 2 grammes of diamorphine;

(d) 15 grammes of cannabis;

(e) 30 grammes of cannabis mixture;

(f) 10 grammes of cannabis resin;

(g) 3 grammes of cocaine;

(h) 25 grammes of methamphetamine;

(ha) 113 grammes of ketamine; or

(i) 10 grammes of any or any combination of the following:

(i) N, α-dimethyl-3,4-(methylenedioxy)phenethylamine;

(ii) α-methyl-3,4-(methylenedioxy)phenethylamine; or

(iii) N-ethyl-α-methyl-3,4-(methylenedioxy)phenethylamine,

Whether or not contained in any substance, extract, preparation or mixture, shall be presumed to have had that drug in possession for the purpose of trafficking unless it is proved that his possession of that drug was not for that purpose.

The also stated that if a person convicted of drug trafficking more than 500 g of cannabis may face the death penalty.