Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has conducted two separate operations and arrested seven alleged drug offenders from several places. The officers also recovered more than S$197,000 worth of drugs during their investigation on Wednesday, July 4.

In a news release, CNB stated that the officers were deployed to conduct their operation in the vicinity of Raffles Boulevard and observed the activity of a suspected drug trafficker, 24, who was allegedly dealing the seized drugs and using several hotels to run his illegal activities.

The male suspect was believed to have booked a room in a hotel, located in Raffles Boulevard, where with the help of hotel security team, CNB officers conducted a raid. After forcefully entering the room, which was locked from inside, officers found the 24-year-old Singaporean suspect along with a 22-year-old female foreign national and a 30-year-old Singaporean male. While arresting all three suspects, both male alleged offenders acted violently to escape the place.

CNB also said that after a search operation inside the hotel room, they found a total of about 1,456g of heroin, 1,000g of cannabis, 10g of 'Ice' and cash amounting to S$6,250. CNB searched a car as well as its 30-year-old male driver for his suspicious involvement with the drug trafficking case.

Later, officers recovered a total of about 1,005g of cannabis, 10g of 'Ice' and one 'Ecstasy' tablet from the blue vehicle.

On the same day, a separate group of CNB officers were deployed to search the vicinity of Upper Cross Street. At around 8.30 pm, officers spotted a 48-year-old stateless male and a 53-year-old Singaporean man, while going to the second floor of the building.

After both the suspects parted their ways, officers made their moves to arrest the suspects. Later, from a seized paper bag, which was carried by the 48-year-old suspect, officers recovered about 1,049g of heroin.

An initial investigation led the officers towards two other suspects, aged between 41 and 62. CNB claimed that both the suspects are associated with the 48-year-old arrested male. However, the investigation is going on.

Singapore's Drug Situation in 2017, a report published by the CNB showed a high 40% of the drug abusers were arrested in 2017 and those arrested drug offenders were new abusers. It also stated that CNB saw that a significant portion of these arrested new abusers was mostly aged below 30.