Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore conducted an island-wide operation from Monday, September 10 to Friday, September 14. The officers arrested 98 suspected drug offenders, including three young male offenders and seized of about 166g of 'Ice', 128g of cannabis, 82g of heroin, 22 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 'Ecstasy' tablets.

In a news release published on Friday, CNB stated that Singapore Police Force supported the island-wide operation.

The raids took place in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands, Yishun, Geylang, Balestier, Hougang, Joo Chiat, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Toa Payoh.

CNB also added that during the operation, on Thursday, September 13 the officers arrested a 20-year-old male, who was later identified as a Singaporean resident for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking case in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road.

After the arrest when the alleged youth drug trafficker was brought to his rented unit in the same vicinity, officers found two more suspects inside the unit. The officers had to enter the unit forcefully as those alleged offenders didn't want to surrender.

CNB stated that the initial, investigation revealed that those offenders were aged between 16 and 22. Officers also came to know that while one of the youngest offenders is a Singaporean citizen the other one was a Malaysian male.

From the unit, the officers recovered a total of about 48g of 'Ice', 22 Erimin-5 tablets and seven 'Ecstasy' tablets, including three digital weighing scales and several improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.

CNB added that the investigation into the drug-related activities of all the alleged offenders is going on.