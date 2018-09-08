Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) were deployed to conduct observation on a group of suspected drug traffickers on Tuesday, September 4. During the operation, the officers arrested 6 suspects and seized almost 1.5kg Heroin, which worth about $102,000.

On the day of the operation the officers found a black Toyota and a blue Nissan in vicinity of Tuas South Avenue 1. They also spotted another Malaysia-registered motorcycle at the same location.

As CNB said in a news release, while the Toyota proceeded to another area in the vicinity of Tuas South Avenue 1, a 24-year-old Malaysian rider was seen riding the motorcycle. The motorcyclist then got down from the vehicle met up with the driver of the blue Nissan. The officers observed that after coming back to the motorcycle, both the vehicles departed from the area.

Teams of CNB officers, including officers from CNB's Special Task Force (STF), soon arrested 48-year-old Singaporean male, who was driving the Nissan. After the initial search, the officers found about 477g of heroin from within a plastic bag at the front passenger seat floorboard.

Officers also found about 38g of heroin and a small amount of 'Ice' from the trouser of a male suspect, 48, sitting on the front passenger seat. CNB recovered more than S$1,451 from the Singaporean male passenger.

After arresting both the suspects from Nissan, officers searched the Toyota, which was driven by a 40-year-old Singaporean male. A pouch containing about 29g of 'Ice', 3g of Ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 22 'Ecstasy' pills and 86 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the vehicle and the suspect was immediately arrested.

When the officers caught the motorcyclist, they found 936g of heroin from the vehicle and cash amounting to S$7,402 from the motorcyclist. A 20-year-old pillion rider along with the 24-year-old man was arrested by CNB officers.

Later, the officers raided the hideout of the Nissan driver that is located in the vicinity of Town Hall Link, they found a small packet of 'Ice' and some drug-smoking utensils. They also arrested a 31-year-old Singaporean suspected female drug abuser from the unit.

The resident of the Toyota driver was also searched that is located in Boon Lay Avenue and almost 9g of 'Ice', 4g of Ketamine, 7g of cannabis and 3 'Ecstasy' pills were recovered from the unit. The officers are now investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

CNB stated that about 1,451g of heroin, which was seized in this operation, is enough to feed the addiction of more than 690 abusers for a week.