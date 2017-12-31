Expect traffic congestions all around Singapore on New Year's Eve as everyone will be rushing home to celebrate the year to come. If you go out for a party and you might be coming home late, don't worry as we have the schedules of last departing trains--both MRT and LRT-- as well as bus services.

Bus Services

The extensions of bus services will leave interchanges at the following schedule:

3:10 am - Bukit Panjang: 920, 922

3:15 am - Choa Chu Kang: 300, 301, 302, 307, 308

3:05 am - Sembawang: 859A

3:00 am - Woodlands: 901, 911, 912, 913

3:10 am - Yishun: 804, 812

The following 24 bus services will also be extended: 33, 51A, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400 and 410W.

Six Nite Own services will extend until 4:00 am.

Tower Transit has the following schedule:

3:25 am - Bukit Batok Bus: 173A, 189A, 941, 945, 947

3:25 am - Jurong East Bus: 143M, 333, 334, 335

2:50 am - Clementi Bus Interchange: 282, 284, 285

Go-Ahead Singapore has the following schedule:

3.00am: 358, 359

3.00am: 83, 382G, 386

MRT

North-South, East-West

1:38 am - HarbourFront to Dhoby Ghaut

1:41 am - Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront

1:59 am - City Hall to Marina South Pier station

2:15 am - City Hall to Jurong East, Joo Koon and Pasir Ris stations

Circle line

1:38 am - HarbourFront to Dhoby Ghaut

1:41 am - Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront

North East line

2:16 am - HarbourFront to Punggol

2:19 am - Outram Park to Punggol

2:21 am - Chinatown to Punggol

2:25 am - Dhoby Ghaut to Punggol

2:37 am - Serangoon to Punggol

1:45 am - Punggol to HarbourFront

1:56 am - Serangoon to HarbourFront

2:08 am - Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront

2:12 am - Chinatown to HarbourFront

2:14 am - Outram Park to HarbourFront

Downtown line

1:49 am - Expo to Bukit Panjang

1:56 am - Tampines to Bukit Panjang

2:09 am - MacPherson to Bukit Panjang

2:22 am - Chinatown to Bukit Panjang

2:27 am - Bayfront to Bukit Panjang

2:29 am - Promenade to Bukit Panjang

2:31 am - Bugis to Bukit Panjang

2:35 am - Little India to Bukit Panjang

2:37 am - Newton to Bukit Panjang

2:41 am - Botanic Gardens to Bukit Panjang

1:48 am - Bukit Panjang to Chinatown

2:03 am - Botanic Gardens to Chinatown

2:07 am - Newton to Chinatown

2:10 am - Little India to Chinatown

2:13 am - Bugis to Chinatown

2:15 am - Promenade to Chinatown

2:17 am - Bayfront to Chinatown

2:22 am - Chinatown to Chinatown

2:35 am - MacPherson to Chinatown

2:48 am - Tampines to Chinatown

LRT

2:52 am - Town Centre to Sengkang

2:55 am - Town Centre to Punggol

3:16 am - Town Centre to Bukit Panjang

Happy holidays!