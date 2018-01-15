A Singapore court charged three more men in relation to their involvement in a large-scale oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, Pulau Bukom.

Of the three men arrested, two were Singapore nationals - Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Ng Hock Teck, 54. They were charged with one count of abetting the commission of an offence of criminal breach of trust as servant each.

The third man was a 45-year-old Vietnamese national – Doan Xuan Than. Than was charged with one count of dishonestly receiving stolen property.

All three will next appear in court on January 18.

Also Read: 11 men charged over oil heist at Shell's biggest refinery in Singapore

Singapore police have so far arrested 17 men, aged between 30 and 63, for their suspected involvement in misappropriating fuel from Shell Bukom.

The investigation began after Shell contacted the authorities in August 2017, police said in a news release.

There were three incidents of gasoil theft that occurred in November 2017, and on January 5 and January 7 this year, according to the court documents.

The theft resulted in about 4,384 metric tonnes of gasoil, valued at S$2.4 million, being stolen from Shell's refinery.