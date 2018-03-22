Singapore's Changi Airport has been voted the World's Best Airport for 6th consecutive year, organisers announced on Thursday. Following the award, Changi becomes the first airport to win the accolade six years in a row since it was first introduced in 2000.

Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, received the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award from Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

"We are extremely honoured to be named World's Best Airport by Skytrax for the sixth consecutive year. It is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport," Lee said in a Facebook post.

The 2018 World Airport Awards survey assessed over 500 airports across the world. The decision was based on 13.73 million customer nominations across more than 100 nationalities of air travellers.

Changi Airport was also named the Best Airport for Leisure Amenities and the Best Airport in Asia. Ever since the award category of Best Airport for Leisure Amenities was introduced in 2009, Changi Airport has held the title.

The Skytrax survey evaluates traveller experience across various key performance indicators for airport service and product. The indicators include check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.

"Last year, we successfully opened Terminal 4, and upgraded parts of Terminal 1. We are most grateful to the 50,000-strong airport community for their steadfast support through the years and as we continue to upgrade the airport's infrastructure," Lee said.

He added: "Their unwavering commitment and passion for service excellence are what underpins Changi Airport's success. As we anticipate the opening of Jewel Changi Airport next year, we will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver the best of experiences to our passengers. We thank our passengers and partners alike for their continued support and confidence in us."

Skytrax's Plaisted said: "To be voted the World's Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year is a fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award yet again demonstrates the airport's popularity with international air travellers.

"Changi Airport is very focused on making the airport experience comfortable and convenient, and continues to innovate with new product and service features," he said.

The annual global survey of air travellers showed South Korea's Incheon International Airport came in at the second position while the third and fourth places were occupied by Tokyo's Haneda airport and Hong Kong airport respectively.

Here's the list of top 10 rankings for the World's Best Airport Award in 2018 according to the Sjytrax survey: