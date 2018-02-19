Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that the airport Terminal 1's (T1) arrival pick-up facility will relocate to basement 1 of the terminal next Wednesday. CAG said in a press release that this relocation is a part of the ongoing T1 expansion works.

"Wayfinding signs at the T1 Arrival Hall on Level 1 will guide passengers to use either the travellator or lift to the new arrival pick-up facility," the authority added.

CAG advised the drivers travelling on the Airport Boulevard to follow road signs that indicate 'T1 Arrival'. However, while approaching the Changi Control Tower in the direction of T1, the drivers should keep right and take the down ramp into basement 1.

Since December last year, the T1 taxi stand has also been shifted to basement 1. Reports said that the 21-bay stand will be expanded to 40 bays when Jewel Changi Airport opens next year.

CAG added that other new ground transport facilities such as the new T1/Jewel car park and coach stand will also be ready in the final quarter of 2018. The car park will have five levels underground, with about 2,500 parking spaces.

According to CAG, upgrades have been made to both the arrival and departure halls. The halls features new check-in facilities and more space to accommodate higher passenger flows.