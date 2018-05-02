A 22-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday, May 1. The injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reports said that the accident took place when the car suddenly changed its direction and came towards the motorcyclist, who was riding past the Seletar West Link exit.

Police said that they were alerted about the incident at around 5.13 pm on Tuesday that took place in CTE towards Seletar Expressway involving one car and a motorcycle.

When officers reached the location they found the injured motorcyclist in a conscious state and took him to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 15 minutes away from the accident location.

A dashboard camera footage, posted by the Facebook page called Roads.sg on Wednesday, has shown that the motorcyclist was riding his vehicle on the fourth lane and it was raining when a car on the second lane signalled to move left and hit the motorcycle. As a result, the rider was thrown off his bike.

Police are investigating the case.

It was the fourth accident that took place on Tuesday. On the same day, at around 1 am a 30-year-old man died after his car skidded out of control near the Xilin Avenue exit on East Coast Parkway. Even though Singapore Civil Defence Force extricated him, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the accident spot.

The second accident happened almost three hours later at Yishun Avenue 2, where two vehicles collided and left two men injured, aged between 25 and 30 injured. Police took both victims to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another accident occurred at around 6 am on Tuesday and police arrested a 28-year-old man for suspected drinking and driving. The man mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT station exit and some of the pictures showed the damaged vehicle on the footpath next to the station's Victoria Street exit.