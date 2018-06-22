Famous Singaporean model DJ Tenashar was charged for drug-related offences. The former FHM Singapore cover girl was taken to the court, where she faced two counts of drug consumption.

As reported, Tenashar, whose actual name is Debbie Valerie Long, faced charges involving cocaine and psilocin, which is a substance that found in most psychedelic mushrooms, including one count of importing psilocin and being in the possession of Erimin-5 or Nimetazepam.

Court documents stated that in October 2015 she allegedly committed the offences. Tenashar first faced the charges in the court on May 26, 2018. However, she is now remanded at Changi Women's Prison, located at 10 Tanah Merah Besar Road and appeared for the court hearing via video-link on Friday.

During the court hearing, the judge came to know that the prosecution required more time as the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of the country started an investigation of another case related to Tenashar that involved animal cruelty related charges against the model.

As mentioned in the documents the Singaporean celebrity imported two containers of white or brown substance at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on October 28, 2015, at around 10.20 pm. Those two containers had labels of "Psilocybe Atlantis Forbidden Fruit." After analysing those containers, which weighed about 42 g, officials found illegally imported psilocin. On the same day, she also faced accusations for consuming psilocin and the main metabolite of cocaine called benzoylecgonine.

Reports also stated that Tenashar was also said to have had an Erimin-5 tablet in her six-storey unit, which is located at The Quayside condominium in Robertson Quay. This incident took place at around 3 am one day later since she was caught while importing the psilocin.

Two lawyers Eugene Thuraisingham and Syazana Yahya are representing the celebrity. She is was offered a bail of $30,000 but, asked to come back in court on July 18 for the next hearing.

As per Singapore's Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB), in terms of possession or consumption of 'Nimetazepam' or Erimin-5, an offender may face, 1) Up to 10 years of imprisonment or S$20,000 fine or both for Illegal traffic of Nimetazepam, 2) Up to 10 years of imprisonment and 5 strokes of the cane for Illegal import or export of Nimetazepam and 3) Up to 20 years of imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

For importing a substituted tryptamine alkaloid and a serotonergic psychedelic substance, psilocin a convict can face up to 20 years of jail term.