A car suddenly caught fire on January 22, on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The photo of the car with flames was circulated online which showed that the front of the silver sedan was on fire and releasing a thick black smoke.

After getting the news Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they took an immediate action and went to the scene at around 3.40pm.

SCDF took control of the fire by using a compressed air foam backpack. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

According to reports, the driver of the car lost control and hit a railing. After the crash, the car burst into flames.

At around 4.19 pm, the Land Transport Authority said via a tweet that the PIE entrance is closed now.