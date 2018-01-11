A car burst into flames following an accident involving two other cars on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday night. However, there were no reports of injuries and the fire was extinguished using a water jet.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia that it was informed about the incident along PIE towards Tuas after the Clementi Ave 6 exit at 8.55 pm. SCDF said that they are investigating the cause of fire.

Mohd Irwan Rashid, a Facebook user, uploaded a video that showed a car on the right lane completely engulfed by fire. Meanwhile, two other cars, which appear to have collided head-on, were just in front of the vehicle on fire.

Channel NewsAsia was informed by Mohd Irwan Rashid that traffic was slow-moving along the stretch of the road where the accident took place. However, there was no congestion along the PIE.

At 9.07 pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on Twitter about the accident and asked commuters to avoid lane one on the PIE towards Tuas after the Clementi Ave 6 exit. It also urged the motorists to avoid both lane one and two due to the accident.

The police said that they were investigating the incident.