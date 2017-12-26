Singapore's SBS Transit said on Tuesday that a total of 24 bus services will be temporarily diverted from Sunday due to road closures for the Countdown celebrations.

In a press release, the authorities said the service numbers 99, 240 and 246 will skip bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road from 6 pm until 1 am on New Year's Day. The authorities said that this move has been taken to accommodate the 2018 Boon Lay Countdown.

Meanwhile, 15 bus services, including 10, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196, 400, 402, and 502, will be diverted from their regular routes in order to make way for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.

The media release added that these services will not stop along Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Marina Boulevard, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue from 4 pm on New Year's Eve up to 2 am on Jan 1.

In addition to these, six Nite Owl services, including 1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N, will also be diverted on Sunday evening from midnight to 2 am. SBS said that all these services will skip the first three bus stops on their usual routes along Raffles Avenue. The services will start along North Bridge Road, at the bus stop in front of City Hall MRT station.

However, the Nite Owl services will be extended to 4 am and the affected services will begin plying at their regular routes from 2 am after the roads reopen.