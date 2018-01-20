A bus allegedly hit a pedestrian at a junction in Marsiling on January 18, Thursday evening.

An eyewitness saw the bus with service number 178, which caused an accident at around 6:35 pm at Marsiling Rise.

According to a 16-year-old student Kiro Er, there was an ambulance at the accident scene. She said that the bus which caused the accident blocked the road and because of that other vehicles could not move from the place. This created a traffic jam.

The accident took place at the junction of Marsiling Rise and Marsiling Road. Local police said that they were aware of the incident and took instant actions. The further investigation is under process.

Singapore's Civil Defence Force said that they sent an ambulance to the accident spot but no one was taken to the hospital.

There was no news of life-threatening conditions but few people reported minor injuries, including bus passengers.