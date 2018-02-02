A traffic jam from Tuas to Toa Payoh might slow down the Friday morning rush, which was caused after a bus crashed into a road divider along with Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on February 2.

When the local police received the news, they took immediate action and came to the accident spot on PIE towards Changi Airport.

According to reports, as of now, no injuries have been reported. But police is investigating the accident scene.

At around 6.07 am, the Land Transport Authority's motoring site has posted that Singapore locals will face a traffic tailback up to the Toa Payoh exit due to the accident before Eng Neo Avenue.

Many local residents took pictures and videos of the aftermath of that incident and posted those on Facebook to report the heavy traffic jam on Friday morning.

One of the Facebook users stated in a Facebook post, "Bad jams (in) all directions. Slow on BKE to PIE."

Another user named Asri commented, "Tailback till Toa Payoh. Thomson/Balestier exit on PIE is (at) a standstill as drivers trying to avoid the jam on the PIE itself."

Another post stated, "Traffic is crazy man. The whole of PIE not moving."

On January 18, Thursday evening another bus accident happened in at a junction in Marsiling. Even though there was no news of any life-threatening condition, people reported minor injuries, including bus passengers.

In the same month, a car accident took place on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the PIE and the vehicle caught fire, which was controlled after the arrival of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).