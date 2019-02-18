Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has unveiled the Budget for the fiscal year starting April 2019 in Parliament on Monday.
This budget was declared two days after data showed that the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than two years.
As per the Ministry of Finance, this year's budget "is a strategic plan to build a Strong, United Singapore."
The following are some highlights of Budget 2019:
Scale-up SG launch by ESG to work with local firms to identify & build new capabilities, to innovate, grow and internationalise.
We will provide support in three major areas to enable firms to scale, Customised assistance, better financing options and technological adoption.
The budget will focus on three key areas to support industry transformation thru building deep enterprise & worker capabilities, plus strong partnerships.
Increase in cash assistance rates for the ComCare Long-Term Assistance scheme.
Real median income of Singaporeans has grown by 3.6% per year over the past five years.