Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Monday that the Singapore Government has prepared itself to raise the sale tax from seven percent to nine percent and mentioned that this change will not be made now but sometimes in between 2021 and 2015.

During the announcement of 2018 budget, Heng said in the parliament that since 2007 Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been at 7 percent.

According to Asia One, Heng said that the exact timing for applying the change will be depended on "the state of the economy, how much our expenditures grow, and how buoyant our existing taxes are. But I expect that we will need to do so earlier rather than later in the period."

"This GST increase is necessary because even after exploring various options to manage our future expenditures through prudent spending, saving and borrowing for infrastructure, there is still a gap," he further added.

The government understood that to increase social spending and to meet the requirements of Singapore's rapidly ageing population, a hike in GST is required.

The minister also said that the change in the sale tax will definitely provide a boost in government revenue of almost 0.7 percent of GDP per year.

In 1994, for the first time, the country with almost 5.6m population has introduced its GST with a three percent rate. In 2003 it raised to four percent and then in 2004 it became five percent.