Singapore Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said in his budget statement on Monday that nearly 900,000 HDB households will receive service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2018 financial year.

He said that eligible households living in 1- and 2-room flats will receive 3.5 months of rebate, while those staying in 3- and 4-room flats will receive 2.5 months of rebate.

In case of households in 5-room flats, the rebate will be two months. Heng said that people living in executive and multi-generational flats will get 1.5 months rebate. Reportedly, the Government will spend S$126 million on these rebates that will be disbursed on a quarterly basis.

At present, most of the Singaporean households pay between S$19.50 and S$95 per month for S&CC. According to reports, the collected money is used to pay town council expenses like cleaners' wages, pest control, the maintenance and replacement of lifts. In 2017 financial year, 880,000 households received S$120 million worth of rebates.