Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) will begin registration for 2019 Kindergartens admission next month.

Nearly 24 schools will be participating in the registration exercise that will begin from February 24, the MOE said in a statement on Tuesday.

13 kindergartens will start their registration on February 24 and February 26, while the remaining 11 will do so on March 3 and 5, the statement said.

The registration is open to all Singaporeans and permanent residents born between January 2, 2014 and January 1, 2015.

Also Read: Singaporean arrested for allegedly molesting woman at petrol station

Parents willing to enroll their kids in an MOE Kindergartens will be able to tour the facilities and learn more through Open houses, which will be held on February 24 and March 3.

The MOE Kindergarten programme is a 4-hour programme. Parents who require a full-day service for their children can opt for Kindergarten Care (KCare) which is provided by MOE-appointed service providers and based on MOE guidelines.

KCare provides the time and space for children to play, explore and discover in a specially designed environment with carefully chosen resources.

For information about fees and financial assistance, one can visit www.moe.gov.sg/moekindergarten.