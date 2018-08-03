Headquartered in Singapore, Pulsifi is a technology company that provides a user-friendly online HR software platform with a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and organisational psychology for organisations to hire, retain and develop their people. Recently, the company has raised US$1.1 million in funding from angel investors.

Workforce solutions veteran Chi Sieng Tiong, who was the former Vice President and Regional Operating Officer, APAC at Kelly Services, Chieh Suang Khor, Principal at Cento Ventures and Lon Wong, who is the founder of ProximaX and former President of NEM.io Foundation, are among those investors who helped to raise the funding.

As per the IBM study, 66% of CEOs and 50% of HR executives believe that AI has a power to transform the HR industry. In that case, the recent million dollar investment will be used to strengthen the platform provided by Pulsifi across the talent lifecycle from hiring to retention to the development and to enhance its AI capabilities.

Pulsifi has built an impressive roster of clients and partners, with MNCs like Nestlé and Deutsche Telekom T-Systems using the Pulsifi platform to elevate their HR function. The company has also secured partnerships with top technology companies such as SAP, IBM and Amazon Web Services.

The Co-founder and CEO of Pulsifi, Jay Huang said that Singapore's AI and HR technology startup, Pulsifi has a clear motive to help organizations truly understand their people and help others to understand themselves better.

"We're encouraged and motivated by the validation from our investors that proves that Pulsifi is the only technology company taking a multi-dimensional approach to truly understand people, who are by nature multi-dimensional. We are excited to tap into our investors' combined experience in the HR industry and in building global companies to take Pulsifi to the next level," he continued.

In addition, he also said that even though the company has a subsidiary based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, its base in Singapore has "proved to be a powerful platform to serve global organisations, thanks to the work and support of government agencies like Enterprise Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore in building Singapore into such a strong ecosystem for innovation and startups. We aim to build a global enterprise technology company out of here."

Pulsifi's people analytics platform uses predictive models and machine learning to automatically generate holistic profiles of each potential or current employee, which enables the business and HR teams of organizations to make better-informed, data-driven decisions on hiring, teaming and development.

Pulsifi's employees and candidates benefit from the science-backed insights on themselves and it also assists them to identify potential areas of improvement and growth as well as paths, where they can reach with full potential. The data sources include existing employee and candidate data, their suite of research-backed psychometric assessments and social media.

Chi Sieng Tiong, who is the former Regional Operating Officer at Kelly Services, said, "People are the heart of every organisation. The ability to understand people makes Pulsifi invaluable to every organisation and every working person out there. They are showing strong growth and adoption using innovative technologies to bring improvements in quality and speed of information in talent management. I look forward to helping them continue their strong growth globally."

The Principal at venture capital firm Cento Ventures, Chieh Suang Khor, who is also one of the Pulsifi's investors pointed out some key benefits of the company's platform and said that in terms of the benefits it is the "ability for organisations to make decisive HR decisions at scale. Without Pulsifi, making decisions on tens, hundreds or thousands of people has typically been done based on gut feel rather than data or science."

She added, "Pulsifi is changing how that works, and I personally appreciate how they are developing their AI not just as a deep tech, but for solving a big real-world problem."