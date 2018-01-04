'Radiance of Resistance', the documentary film which features the age-old Palestine-Isreal conflict will not be screened in Singapore at the Palestine Film Festival. The film was actually scheduled for screening on January 4, 2018, but the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has banned the documentary from public screening.

Cinema space The Projector, the organizer of the screening also confirmed that the show has been canceled due to the instructions of IMDA.

A strong stand taken by the IMDA

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on its website stated that the documentary film has received a 'Not Allowed for All rating' due to its skewed narrative. The IMDA also observed that the content of the documentary film is inflammatory, and it may cause disharmony amongst the different races and religions in Singapore.

As the film has received 'Not Allowed for All rating', the film will not be privileged to exhibit or distribute in any areas of Singapore.

"In holding up the girls as role models to be emulated in an ongoing conflict, the film incites activists to continue their resistance against the alleged oppressors," wrote IMDA on its website.

All about Radiance of Resistance

Acclaimed American filmmaker Jesse Roberts has directed 'Radiance of Resistance'. The film features the life of two young girls in the military occupied region of Nabi Saleh, Palestine. The director portrays the mindset of the new generation Palestinians which upholds non-violent resistance.

"Radiance of Résistance tells the story of Janna Ayyad 9 years old, and Ahed Tamimi 14 years old that live under military occupation in Nabi Saleh, Palestine. Janna Ayyad has been called the youngest journalist in Palestine. Ahed won the Handala Courage Award from Turkey when she was 13 and met with Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This film will take an intimate look at their everyday lives and their importance as the new generation of Palestinian non-violent resistance," wrote the makers about the documentary on their official website.

This is not the first time that a documentary film is receiving the 'Not Allowed for All rating' in Singapore. In 2014, Singaporean filmmaker Tan Pin Pin's documentary named 'To Singapore, With Love' has also received the same fate, as the IMDA banned its screenings in the country. The documentary was based on the political exiles in Singapore, and IMDA observed it as a 'one-sided take' on the issue.