Two cars collided at a junction of Holland Road and Holland Avenue on Friday evening, May 18. The accident involved a Honda and an Audi and both of the vehicles were badly damaged.

An eyewitness, Freddie, who was passing by the accident scene shared the images with the Stomp. The photos showed the front of the red Honda was badly wrecked.

Reports stated that the accident took place when the Honda was about to turn right towards the Holland Avenue from Holland Road and suddenly a black Audi, which was coming from the opposite direction, collided with the red car.

Even though the accident did not cause any injury to the drivers of both cars, they will be claiming insurance as involved vehicles were badly damaged.

Singapore Police Force has published their Annual Road Traffic Situation 2017, where they stated that compared to 2016 the road safety situation has improved in 2017, as there were fewer road traffic accidents took place in the last year. The report also showed that the number of the fatal accident and fatalities also have fallen to an all-time low and the traffic police will continue to educate the road users and work with stakeholders to increase the awareness of road safety in Singapore.

Despite the fact that Singapore road safety situation has improved last year, there are several accidents took place in the country and many have caused casualties. On Thursday, May 17, three lorries and two buses collided on Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and that caused injuries to three teenagers. All the victims were taken to National University Hospital (NUH) for further treatment.

On May 14, a lorry overturned on its side at the junction of Holland Road and Belmont Road. The 37-year-old driver of the Redmart lorry was taken to NUH after the accident, which took place at around 7.30 am.

Earlier in the same month, on May 11, an SBS Transit bus and an SMRT bus collided at a Bukit Batok bus stop, opposite to German European School. This accident caused injuries to 33 people, who were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, NUH and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.