Singapore students have figured prominently in social media on Friday after a video showed that four young female students from Assumption Pathway School are seen bullying their schoolmate by using a toilet brush and then a toilet seat.

The clip, which was filmed on Thursday showed that the victim of the incident was crouching on the floor along with a trash bag over her body. Later it showed that a girl used a toilet brush to scrub victim's body, especially her chest, head and face.

The 29-second video also captured another student, who can be seen while holding a phenyl bottle and then placed the toilet seat around the neck of the victim. When all the bullies were laughing, one of them flipped the toilet seat up and down few times against the face of the female victim. It also showed that one of the bullies using a toilet brush to scrub the victim's face.

The video was shared by a Twitter user called SMRT Feedback. As of now, it received more than 73,000 views on social media and over 2,000 people have already shared it. The text about the video was written in Malay and it stated, "We are busy bullying this girl."

The police came to know about the incident after a report was lodged on Friday by 29-year-old Norashsikin Radzelee, who is also a teacher. She said that she came across the footage on Twitter.

As a parent herself, she said the video disturbed her. She also added that as a parent if something like this had happened to her child, she would be really upset.

The principal of Assumption Pathway School, Eric Leong, reacting to the video said it was unacceptable and the school has identified the offenders and taken disciplinary action against them. The victim of the incident will be sent for counselling sessions and the school will support the student, said the principal.

Leong further stated that they are working with the parents of the bullies to ensure that the offenders are made aware of the serious consequences of their behaviour and that they will not repeat such deeds in the future.

This is not the first time when Singapore school students were accused of bullying. In February, a video went viral showing a highly disturbing visual of the students from Westwood Secondary School. The video filmed a boy punching, kicking and throwing chairs at a student sitting in a classroom.