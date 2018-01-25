The Singapore Airshow 2018 is starting on February 6 and will continue until February 11. One of Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibitions is attracting more than 1,000 firms this year and is expected to reach about 50,000 trade visitors from around the world.

Firms from 50 countries and regions are participating in the show, including 65 of the world's top 100 aerospace companies like Airbus, Boeing and UTC Aerospace Systems. New exhibitors this year are Collective Wisdom Technology, Honds Aircraft Company, the Star UAV and the Chengdu Holy Aviation from China, according to Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of airshow organizing company Experia Events.

Participants will also include Chinese manufacturers of commercial and military jets and Russian manufacturers of fighter jets, commercial aircraft and helicopters. Visitors will be from the US, Germany, France, the UK and Israel. Public day visitors are expected to be more than 80,000.

The Singapore Airshow, previously known as Changi International Airshow, is a biennial event held in Singapore since 2008. It was launched by Singapore's partner agencies Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Defence Science and Technology Agency after Asian Aerospace relocated from Singapore.

Products and services like cyber security, unmanned aviation systems, avionics, predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing and aircraft health monitoring will be displayed at the exhibition.

The airshow will be accompanied by conferences, forums and events among leading industrialists, military chiefs and government officials. The Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit (SAALS) is taking place this year with the theme 'Reimagining Aviation's Future'. It will include around 300 government and industry personalities to address questions related to air travel, automated technology and new aviation regulations.

"The SAALS will provide a timely platform to catalyse critical conversations among the movers and shakers in global aviation, bringing them together to reimagine aviation's future and unlock its full value," said CAAS director-general Kevin Shum.

A start-up show "What's Next @ Singapore Airshow", will debut as well, which will allow new companies to present their schemes to investors, accelerators and corporate partners.

The celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Airforce (RSAF) will be launched by President Halimah Yacob on February 7, 2018 at the airshow.